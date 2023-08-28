COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that four projects in Ohio will create 900 new jobs for the state and retain another 160 more.

The projects are getting tax credits to expand existing businesses in three regions of Ohio.

The businesses closest to the Valley that are getting the funding are in Summit and Stark counties.

Haydon Corporation in Summit County expects to add 105 full-time jobs at its facility in Stow.

Haydon builds framing and baseboard systems such as metal framing, rooftop support and baseboard heating and provides services to a variety of industries including electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and commercial construction. The company is getting a 1.514% eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

In Stark County, Employers Health Purchasing Corporation expects to create 23 full-time jobs in Canton. Employers Health is a purchasing company working with manufacturers, professional services, education and health care firms, utilities, and union organizations. The company is getting a 1.696%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

The biggest project is in Northwest Ohio where Sheetz plans to create 750 full-time jobs with the construction of a new distribution center in Findlay. Sheetz is getting a 1.996%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

In Southwest Ohio, Element Materials Technology Group expects to create 65 full-time jobs in Hamilton and Butler counties with new sites in Blue Ash and Fairfield.

Element Materials Technology provides testing, inspection, and certification services on products or services in aerospace, medical, automotive, and additional industries. It is getting a 1.653%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.