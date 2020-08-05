More than 6,700 lose power after fire at a substation in Warren

The fire happened on the 2700 block of Mahoning Ave in Warren early Wednesday morning.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A substation fire in Trumbull County cut power to thousands of customers early Wednesday.

The fire happened at the station on the 2700 block of Mahoning Avenue in Warren.

At one point, nearly 6,800 customers were without power. That number is coming down as First Energy has a crew on the scene working to restore service.

At 4:30 a.m., only 2,554 customers in Trumbull County were without power, 1,392 of those customers are in the city of Warren.

According to First Energy, power is expected to be restored to everyone around 5 a.m.