YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 60 employers will be on hand at a large career fair at Youngstown State University this week.

Full-time and part-time jobs will be featured along with internships, so there is something for everyone.

The career fair is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. inside of Kilcawley Center. The fair is open to all YSU students and alumni.

Students must register at the door with their YSU ID.