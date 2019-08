More than 5,800 customers were affected across Trumbull County at 7:50 p.m.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Thousands of people are without power as severe weather continues to sweep across the Valley Sunday evening.

According to Ohio Edison, more than 3,200 customers are without power in Mahoning County. Most of the outages are in Youngstown with 2,823 customers affected at 7:50 p.m.

There is no word yet on when these outages will be restored.

