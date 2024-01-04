YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As work continues on the massive downtown Youngstown construction project, the city has proposed a new restriping project that is slated to begin next summer.

The proposed plan targets Boardman Street between Walnut Street and Market Street and Walnut Street between Front Street and Commerce Street. Within these sections, travel lanes would be reduced to one through lane in each direction with dedicated turn lanes, as needed.

Additional proposed improvements include new dedicated parallel and diagonal on-street parking, new brick and concrete walk and new curb ramp installations to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, new or upgraded crosswalks, improved lighting, new landscaping, installation of a new mid-block crossing at Eastern Gateway Community College, and new traffic control sign installations.

Substantial traffic disruptions are not expected during project construction. This project will be constructed within existing roadway rights-of-way.

Pedestrian access will not be impacted. Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties, residences, businesses and intersecting side streets.

During construction, existing traffic patterns will be maintained as long as possible. Thereafter, one block at a time along both Boardman Street and Walnut Street will be closed to vehicular traffic and detours will be provided.

The over $2.8 million project is scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2024 and will be completed by late fall 2025.

Public comment is welcome. Contact Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho with any comments or questions regarding comments or questions about the project:

City of Youngstown

26 S. Phelps St. 5th Fl.

Youngstown, OH 44503

Email: Publicworks@youngstownohio.gov

Call: 330-742-8800

Comments received by February 5, 2024, will be considered during this phase of the project

development, but all comments will be addressed.

Individuals without computer access or who require interpretation services should also contact Shasho.