HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A big road project in Trumbull County continues to move forward which means more altered traffic patterns for drivers.

Starting Friday, traffic on State Route 82 will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the area of the bridge over State Route 46. Traffic will also be directed onto the Eastbound Bridge Structure.

It’s all to prepare for demolition of the Westbound Bridge which is scheduled to begin later this month. State Route 46 will be shut down in the area of the interchange during the demolition from Sunday, October 22, at 2 p.m. until Thursday, October 26, at 8 a.m.

The demolition is all part of ODOT’s $20 million diverging diamond interchange project.

“It’s aimed at improving safety in the area of Routes 46 and 82. We’re going to demolish the old Westbound Bridge then we’re going to build it up,” said ODOT Spokesman Ray Marsch. “Then in midsummer of next year, traffic is going to be placed on that bridge and then the Eastbound structure will be demolished and then also built back up.”

During the State Route 46 closure, drivers heading North will take State Route 46 North to State Route 82 East to State Route 193 where they’ll flip around and head West on State Route 82 to State Route 46 North.

Drivers heading South on State Route 46 will head South on State Route 46 to State Route 82 West to Elm Road to State Route 82 East to State Route 46 South.