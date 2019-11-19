More renovation plans to be released at meeting about future of Southern Park Mall

Southern Park Mall representatives are expected to talk with the Boardman Civic Association Monday night

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A meeting is being held Monday night about the future of the Southern Park Mall.

Southern Park Mall representatives are expected to talk with the Boardman Civic Association about renovation plans for projects like the DeBartolo Commons.

More ideas will be announced at the meeting, including the building of a new brewery and entertainment venue.

The mall is owned by the Columbus-based Washington Prime Group.

“We’re trying to find ways that we can become more relevant to folks on a day-to-day basis, become a place where you’re gonna go more than once a month … A lot of it has to do with non-retail-type uses,” said Matt Jurkowitz, Washington Prime Group.

Washington Prime Group plans to unveil more changes and ideas for the space by the end of the year.

