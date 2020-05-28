More people out fishing as state governors suggest getting outside

Mike Westfall of North Coast Bait & Tackle says he's seen more fishing at Lake Milton this year

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania are encouraging people to get outside — fishing has been an outlet some people have chosen.

Mike Westfall of North Coast Bait & Tackle says he’s seen more fishing at Lake Milton this year.

You need a license unless you’re on private property. Also, check with the state or the lake to see which fish you’re allowed to keep.

As many people know, fishing takes time.

“A lot of it is patience, that’s why they call it fishing. There’s no guide to catching. It’s just being a little patient and pay attention to what’s going on,” Westfall said.

Westfall says crappie are biting the most so far this fishing season.