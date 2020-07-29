More local libraries reopening next week with new guidelines in place

After Monday, there will still be three libraries in Mahoning County that haven't reopened yet

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Eight more libraries in Mahoning County will be reopening next week.

On Monday, the Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, East, Michael Kusalaba, Poland, Struthers and Tri-Lakes libraries will be opening their doors once again.

Four other libraries — Newport, Brownlee Woods, Sebring and Springfield — reopened before them July 13.

There will be some new guidelines to follow when you go back:

Masks must be worn inside: That includes children 6 years of age and older. Staff members will also be wearing masks. If you have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, you’re asked to call ahead.

That includes children 6 years of age and older. Staff members will also be wearing masks. If you have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, you’re asked to call ahead. First hour designated for seniors and vulnerable: At all libraries, the first hour open will be reserved for those 65 years and older, as well as people with underlying health conditions.

At all libraries, the first hour open will be reserved for those 65 years and older, as well as people with underlying health conditions. Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Return items in book and media drop boxes: For the time being, you cannot return books and other media inside of the library. Returned materials will be quarantined for four days before they’re put back into the collection. Because of this, you might notice a delay before the returned items are credited to your account, but you won’t be fined.

For the time being, you cannot return books and other media inside of the library. Returned materials will be quarantined for four days before they’re put back into the collection. Because of this, you might notice a delay before the returned items are credited to your account, but you won’t be fined. Revised hours and capacities: Austintown – capacity of 70 people: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Boardman – capacity of 77 people: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brownlee Woods – capacity of 19 people: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Canfield – capacity of 70 people: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. East – capacity of 34 people: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Michael Kusalaba – capacity of 43 people: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Newport – capacity of 35 people: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Poland – capacity of 74 people: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sebring – capacity of 14 people: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Springfield – capacity of 13 people: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Struthers – capacity of 24 people: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tri-Lakes – capacity of 25 people: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



There are still three libraries that haven’t reopened — Main, Greenford and Campbell. Main Library will have a reduced-service area during renovation and construction. Greenford is too small for adequate social distancing. Campbell will be available after the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center (CLWCC), where it will be located, has opened to the public.