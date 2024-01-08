YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – January 2024 is turning into a month of change at Youngstown State University as it welcomes a new president, makes other leadership changes and reorganizes the Dana School of Music program.

On Monday, the university announced that Dr. Brien Smith has moved to the role of special assistant to the president. He was formally the provost. Dr. Jennifer Pintar has been appointed interim provost until a permanent replacement is named.

Pintar has served in several other roles at the university including as associate provost for academic administration and most recently as vice provost.

Congressman Bill Johnson has been named president of the university. He begins his new role Jan. 22. His resignation from Congress is effective Jan. 21.

In recent days, YSU announced that it is reorganizing the Dana School of Music. Four majors are being cut due to low enrollment.

These four majors will be discontinued after this academic year:

Bachelor of Arts in Music

Bachelor of Music in Composition

Master of Music in Composition

Master of Music in Jazz Studies

YSU addressed the reorganization after citing incorrect social media posts saying the school was closing. According to YSU, the school is not closing, rather they said the four majors were dropped because they consistently had low enrollment.