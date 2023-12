HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Sources have revealed more information regarding a shootout between two vehicles on Friday morning in Hermitage.

The sources said that no one was hurt in the incident.

Sources said that one of the vehicles was a black Hyundai Tuscon that was stolen earlier this month in Boardman. Sources say that the other vehicle may be a red Silverado pickup truck.

Sources said that police are looking for both of these vehicles as they continue to investigate the incident.