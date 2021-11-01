More grants available for small businesses in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Small businesses in Mahoning County that suffered the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and pandemic may be able to take advantage of a new relief program made possible by the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Valley Partners is teaming up with Mahoning County commissioners to offer grants to small businesses. The money is coming from the county’s share of ARP funds and will include grants of up to $10,000 per business.

To be eligible, companies need to be located within Mahoning County and lost at least a quarter of their annual revenues because of the pandemic.

First-time recipients can apply immediately, and the process will be opened for all businesses November 8.

“This money helps sustain and keep people in business, not only restaurants, but small businesses, small manufacturing companies are able to come in here, get a shot in the arm to help keep their businesses going,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Last year, Valley Partners helped more than 300 local companies with grants funded by the county’s share of CARES Act money.