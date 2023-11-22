AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- AAA expects over 55 million Americans to travel over 50 miles for Thanksgiving.

Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days for the holiday.

If you’re driving, Wednesday is expected to have the busiest roads.

According to transportation data provider INRIX, the most road traffic will happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This can lead to more traffic accidents and speeding on highways.

According to Arity, the greatest rate of high-speed driving over 80 miles an hour happens on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when people go home. So before you leave, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind for your travels.

First, hit the road extra early or extra late. AAA recommends traveling around 6 or 7 a.m. or evening to avoid lots of traffic. Also, keep distractions like cell phones away to stay safe on the roads.

Do a quick check of your car to make sure it’s ready to travel.

Check tire pressures and make sure emergency lights aren’t on.

Many travelers will also be flying to their destination on Wednesday. 4.7 million of those travelers are expected to fly to their destination.

That’s up over 6% compared to Thanksgiving of 2022. This is also the highest number of expected air travelers since 2005 for AAA.

The Transportation Security Administration expects 2.7 million passengers will fly on Wednesday. That’s second most only to Sunday, which expects nearly 3 million flyers. If you’re flying on Wednesday, here are a few things to keep in mind.

With so many expected travelers, planes are going to be crowded.

So be tolerant of other passengers on your flight.