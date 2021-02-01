More details released in Niles love triangle shooting

Police say the case centered around the suspect's live-in girlfriend and her relationship with another man

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re learning new details on Sunday’s shooting in Niles that hurt an innocent man inside his own apartment on Mauro Circle.

Nicklas Trkula, of Geauga County, is facing charges in connection to the case. Police say it centered around Trkula’s live-in girlfriend and her relationship with another man who lived in the building.

Trkula was arraigned Monday and was denied bond. He is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

Sally Palm is the apartment manager and lives in the building where the shooting happened.

“You could have taken someone’s life here,” she said.

Palm said she was cleaning when she heard what sounded like firecrackers and thought kids were playing.

“I started down the steps to yell at them, and the guy across the hall from me yelled, ‘I’ve been shot,'” Palm said.

Police say the man in that apartment wasn’t the intended target. He was just watching TV when he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet that went through his living room wall. Another bullet hole could be seen in the front door of the building.

“It was a very scary situation, but it could happen anywhere,” Palm said.

Police say the shooting was the result of a “love triangle.” One that centered around Trkula’s live-in girlfriend and mother of his child and her relationship with another man who lives there.

“Some of the information that we have suggests that she was not where she was supposed to be, and the defendant may have followed her or tracked her where she was and confronted the male he intended to at the apartment complex,” said Capt. John Marshall.

According to a police report, witnesses told police Trkula had caused several disturbances at the apartment recently.

911 Caller: This is a guy that’s here all the time. Don’t worry, this whole neighborhood’s gonna help you out with this dude.

Police say Trkula and his girlfriend fled the scene of the shooting. Law enforcement tracked down the two to their home in Middlefield, and they were brought back to Niles for questioning.

Police say calls from witnesses helped them out tremendously with this case.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.