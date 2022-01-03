More details released in animal cruelty case involving former YSU professor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Boardman-Canfield Road woman indicted on an animal cruelty charge last week told police she was “having a bad day” after they found a dead cat in her apartment.

Amy Williams, 41, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on a charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth degree felony. It is unclear when she will be arraigned.

Williams resigned Dec. 20 from her job as a Youngstown State University professor, almost a month after she was cited Nov. 22 after police found the cat in her apartment.

Reports said officers were called to the apartment about 10:35 p.m. Nov. 22 by a friend of Williams who told police she was listed at YSU as an emergency contact for her and that she was called by the university a few hours earlier because they were concerned Williams did not show up for class.

The woman first called Williams, who said she was not doing well, then went to the apartment, which she found ransacked. The dead cat was found inside a refrigerator and another cat Williams owned appeared to be missing, reports said.

The woman called Williams again, who said she was at Walmart and having a bad day. That’s where police went to look for her, reports said.

Police found Williams at Walmart where she screamed at police that she had been followed all day and asked them not to kill her. When officers asked her what happened to the cat, reports said she began yelling that police would kill her.

An ambulance was called and Williams was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, reports said.

The other cat in the apartment was found unharmed and taken by a local animal rescue.