YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of public works Chuck Shasho provided an update to the construction in downtown Youngstown Friday.

Within the next 30 days, several more roads and intersections will close downtown.

Currently, three roads are under construction as part as the SMART2 project. Boardman Street, Commerce Street and Front Street are being worked on. But soon, construction will also begin on Federal Street.

All four of those roads will be closed once they begin the paving process, which should take two to three weeks to complete.

This should start within the next 30 days — concrete crosswalks will be poured on Boardman Street, causing it to be closed between Market Street and Hazel Street. The Boardman Street and Phelps Street intersection will also get paved and be closed for two to three weeks.

Front Street, between Market Street and Vindicator Square, will remain closed to through traffic.

Commerce Street will remain closed as curbs, light pole foundations, sidewalks and medians go in.

Within 30 days, construction will begin on Federal Street. It will start with the block from South Avenue to Market Street, then move west.

The street department has been working on a strategy for snow removal in the winter. Overall, the entire project will be completed by the end of 2024.