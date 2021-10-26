More charges filed against police officer over 2020 protests

File – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march past the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that police will be prohibited from using tear gas and limited in using pepper to disperse peaceful protests and demonstrations in the city. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer charged with alleged misconduct during a protest activity in 2020 now faces additional counts.

The charges filed Monday against Officer Traci Shaw are one count each of Assault (M-1), Interference with Civil Rights (M-1), and Dereliction of Duty (M-2), the City of Columbus said in a media release.

However Shaw’s legal team said in a statement that she was being made a scapegoat, and would enter a “not guilty” plea at arraignment.

These charges stem from the same incident on May 30, 2020 that resulted in Shaw being charged on June 9, 2021. Special prosecutor Kathleen Garber and independent investigator Rick Wozniak filed the charges. The new charges, which mirror the charges previously filed against Shaw, are the result of further investigation which identified a fourth person who was pepper sprayed by Shaw, the release said.

Investigations remain open with respect to unidentified officers, unidentified victims, as well as in those events that involve witness officers who have not yet been interviewed, pending an arbitration decision, the media release concluded.

In a statement to NBC4 reporter Jamie Ostroff, the defense team for Shaw said: