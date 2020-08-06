LIVE NOW /
Moped suspect leads police on chase through Youngstown, fires at officers

Officials say the low-speed chase traveled all the way to the intersection of East Indianola and Rush Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A police chase involving a moped from Coitsville to Youngstown ends with the suspect allegedly firing a shot a police, after crashing.

According to Coitsville Police, the chase started near the intersection of McCartney Road and Woodland Avenue in Coitsville. Officers attempted to pull the suspect over for Operating a Vehicle while Impaired. Officials say the low-speed chase traveled all the way to the intersection of East Indianola and Rush Boulevard in Youngstown.

The driver of the moped crashed around 3 a.m., and then reportedly fired a shot at the Coitsville officers.

First News is told no officers returned fire. The suspect was taken to St Elizabeth’s Youngstown for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

