Montrose Hermitage Auto Campus donates truck to Liberty Police Department

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Liberty Township Police Department is showing off the newest addition to its fleet.

The new Nissan Titan pickup truck has been outfitted with lights, sirens and the police department’s logo.

Montrose Hermitage Auto Campus donated the truck to the department for two years. Then, the department has the option to buy it.

Chief Toby Meloro said the cruiser already being used to patrol the streets in the township.

“This is the perfect time for them to get exactly what they need, which is some support from the community, local community… It just works for both of us, so we’re excited to be able to give that to them,” said Justin Buzzell, executive general manager of Montrose.

“They love what we’re doing in Liberty Township with the community-oriented policing and the different programs we’re running, and they were very generous,” Meloro said.



Buzzell said this is the first time that the dealership in Hermitage has been able to donate a vehicle to a local police department.