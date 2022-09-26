YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will be back in Youngstown this winter.

According to a press release, the 2023 tour will be at the Covelli Centre on February 3-4.

Presale tickets are available online only from Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. – Thursday, September 29 at 10 p.m. Discounted tickets go on sale Friday, September 30.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3 and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.

According to a press release, a Pit Party will start at 5:30 pm on Friday and at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone without a pit pass will be able to enter one hour prior to show time.

Tickets are available at Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre and online at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.