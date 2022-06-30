YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bishop David Bonnar of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has appointed a new Vicar General.

Monsignor John Zuraw has been appointed to the position.

He’ll oversee parish, school and ministerial leadership in the Diocese. He’ll also be in charge of external operations.

Monsignor Robert Siffrin is currently Vicar General. He will remain in the role as well. His job will be to oversee internal operations.

Both Zuraw and Siffrin are also keeping their current parish assignments.