Monomoy buys Astro Shapes in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A New York City-based private investment firm has bought Struthers-based Astro Shapes.

Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired the family-owned business. A media release on the acquisition did not indicate a price.

Monomoy is a company with $1.7 billion in committed capital. It invests in middle-market businesses in manufacturing, industrial, distribution and consumer products.

Astro Shapes was founded in 1971 by Bob Cene, Sr., and is currently run by his son, Paul Cene. A park in the city is named after the family.

Astro Shapes is a manufacturer of custom-finished aluminum extrusions — items that are used in RVs, windows, doors and medical applications — and employs 700 people across three facilities, with the other two in Boardman on Lake Park and McClurg roads. It is the largest employer in Struthers.

“With the help of Jim DiBacco and my brother, Bob Cene, Jr., it is a privilege to have built upon and lead the business my father started almost 50 years ago, and I am confident that the Company will enjoy a bright future under Monomoy’s ownership,” Paul said. “Monomoy’s focus on excellence and trusted relationships with customers and supply partners aligns perfectly with the culture at Astro Shapes. We look forward to working closely with Monomoy to build on Astro Shapes’ legacy and realize significant growth opportunities for the business.”

The media release stated that Astro Shapes maintains significant market share in the Midwest and Northeast.

“Astro Shapes is a business we have admired and followed for years. We look forward to helping the Astro Shapes team build the business in the years ahead,” said Monomoy Co-CEO Dan Collin.

The media release also stated that after Monomoy buys a company, it looks to generate significant cash flow and improve earnings within 12 to 18 months.

All the current management of Astro Shapes will stay in place.