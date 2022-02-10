MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is putting some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to work by paying for needed improvements to sanitary sewer systems in the area.

Thursday morning, commissioners earmarked nearly $3 million to cover design costs for seven different projects all around the county.

Among them are improvements on North Turner Road in Austintown. Also, near Lake Evans in Springfield Township and Burgess Run, and the pedestrian bridge off of Route 170 in the village of Poland.

County engineer Pat Ginnetti says the funds will help kickstart the projects.

“This money will enable us to get the designs done so we can pursue funding a lot faster than the normal process that we go through. So by having projects shovel ready and designed, the EPA has even extended the arm of helping us find funding as well,” he said.

Commissioners also earmarked $1.5 million to cover design costs for bridge improvement work and replacements around the county.

They include construction of bridges along Lipkey and Middletown roads, as well as awarding design contracts for the State Street Bridge in Struthers and Early Road Bridge in Youngstown.

“We fully intend to use sales tax revenues to construct these projects. But in order to construct them, you have to have the design completed. So by accelerating that design, we’re gonna be able to start these projects,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti says depending on how quickly design work can be completed, construction could get started in the next couple of years.