AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A poker run on Sunday raised money for a scholarhip program named after the late Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club formed the scholarship to help young people who want to become EMTs.

They say by helping students with their education they know Pugh will never be forgotten.