(WKBN) – Friday night before the Salem-Ursuline playoff game, a moment of silence was held.

It was to honor Kera Leskovec, a teacher at Salem High School who died in a car crash earlier this week.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of State Route 183 and Price Street NE in Lexington Township, Stark County.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral arrangements as well as a way to support Kera’s 6-month-old daughter.