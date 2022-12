POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday.

Jillian Mauer, of Poland Village, is charged with OVI and child endangering.

Police say Mauer was spotted driving away from her home with her young child in the car with her. At one point, police say she crashed into a trailer on Route 616 and left the scene.

Mauer’s car broke down a short distance away and she was arrested.

No one was hurt.