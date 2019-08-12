Mom takes plea deal in Youngstown crash that killed children and brother

Prosecutors say she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she drove the wrong way and crashed into a semi

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman pleaded guilty Monday to causing the February 2018 wrong-way crash that killed her 32-year-old brother and two children — ages 5 and 7.

Ka’Nosha Bason, of Warren, told a judge she is guilty of driving the wrong way down a busy interstate while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Bason pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection to the crash on the 711 Connector in Youngstown last year.

Prosecutors say at the time, Bason had marijuana, cocaine and alcohol in her system.

Investigators said she was driving the wrong way and crashed into a semi.

When she’s sentenced next month, she could get up to 15 years — five for each person killed in the crash. However, prosecutors are asking for seven years.