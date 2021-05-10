Youngstown mom says jealousy behind shooting of teen daughter

It was a call no parent wants to hear - that their child has been taken to the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a Chaney High School sophomore says her daughter is in “stable” condition after she was shot in the neck Friday evening in Youngstown.

It was a call no parent wants to hear – that their child has been taken to the hospital.

“I thought it was just an accident. A car accident, and when I got to the hospital, it was tough. I broke down,” Erica Cruz said.

Cruz discovered her 17-year-old daughter Christa Harrison had been shot. The sophomore at Chaney High School was standing along Willis Avenue on the south side with two friends Friday evening when police say someone drove by and shot all three of them. Christa suffered a wound to her neck.

While Christa was to undergo surgery Monday at a hospital in Pittsburgh, Her mother said the shooting stems from a feud between one of the other victims and another student who became jealous of Christa.

“An ex-girlfriend that wanted to fight my daughter, and this is how it all began,” Cruz said.

Cruz said a gunshot wound has left her daughter, the oldest of four children, unable to breathe or eat on her own..

“It takes a couple of months for healing. She can’t speak. She can only see,” Cruz said.

Although police continue looking for suspects and have not identified the victims, Cruz thinks she knows who’s responsible and wants to see them caught.

“To get justice for my baby,” Cruz said.