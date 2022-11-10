WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor’s office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.

Officers were called about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Peace Street on reports of a domestic incident.

A woman there told police that the father of her child came to pick up the girl and an argument ensued. She said that as the father was leaving, she went to the car and noticed a large bag of marijuana on the seat. The woman said she grabbed it and started dumping it out in the parking lot, the report stated.

The woman then told officers that the father dropped the child near the rear tire of a parked car. The child was not injured, the report stated.

The woman told police that the father did this to get back her for “dumping the weed.”

A report was taken and the woman was advised to consult with the prosecutor’s office.