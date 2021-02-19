Mom says Canfield boy is cancer and tumor free

Devin Mullins will soon be weened from seizure meds and steroids

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A little boy from Canfield who had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer is now cancer and tumor free.

We first brought you Devin Mullins’s story in May 2019. Back then, he was in the middle of his battle. Today, his mom posted the news on social media that little Devin is shining bright and beating the odds.

Devin will soon be weened from seizure meds and steroids.

33 WYTV News plans to talk to the family next week about this important update.

Devin’s mom asks that you keep the prayers coming – they are working.