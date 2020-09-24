Mom now facing charges after Warren baby’s injuries

Her boyfriend at the time, Andrew Jacobs, was arrested in August on allegations that he hurt the child

(WYTV) – A Trumbull County grand jury has indicted a baby’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend on charges related to the baby’s injuries.

The mother, Kathleen Long, is now charged with two counts of endangering children.

Her boyfriend at the time, Andrew Jacobs, is charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children. He is not the baby’s father.

Long is set to appear in court Friday for her arraignment. Jacobs’ arraignment is set for September 29.

The charges against the two came after an investigation of a Warren newborn baby’s injuries in August.

A family member said the baby had bleeding on the brain and a broken clavicle.

Long told investigators that she left the baby with Jacobs while she went to get groceries, saying she believed she could trust him.

Jacobs has been charged with domestic violence in the past.