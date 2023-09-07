HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A mother is facing charges after a criminal complaint states she was the lone supervisor of a 2-year-old child who suffered an overdose under her care.

Qytirah Clarke, 26, is facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

A criminal complaint states emergency crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 block of Parke Drive on Aug. 27 for reports of a 2-year-old who was unconscious and not breathing. The 2-year-old was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital where he was treated with Naloxone and responded, according to the complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment, which revealed marijuana, a cut straw, a bottle of a drug used to treat high blood pressure with the label ripped off, a baggie missing corners and a digital scale, the complaint states.

Police questioned Clarke if there were drugs in the house, to which she adamantly responded that there was only marijuana and he could have encountered a different drug while they were playing in a park earlier that day. She submitted to a blood test, and toxicology reports state she tested positive for fentanyl and THC in her bloodstream, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Clarke Wednesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.