LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – As chaotic as the scene was in and around Lowellville’s school campus on Thursday, parents started arriving looking to find their children. One student shot himself in the cafeteria. The school was quickly secured.

Parents were told to wait at the high school football field for their children to be released.

One of those parents showed up wielding a gun.

Now, Jessica Wolfe is in the Mahoning County Jail facing a weapons charge.

She was immediately taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

Lowellville Police Chief Rick Alli said later that the last thing they needed was anyone trying to take matters into their own hands.

“For anybody to show up untrained, you know, and unfamiliar, with a weapon, you know. We’re not gonna tolerate that. Law enforcement’s not gonna tolerate that,” Alli said.

We’re told Wolfe is now facing a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds and could appear in court as soon as Friday.