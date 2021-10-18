Mom arrested during argument over car in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young mother was arrested in Warren following an argument over the ownership of a car.

According to a police report, a woman came to a Paige Avenue home Friday to retrieve a vehicle that she said she loaned to another woman there and wanted it back.

As police were assisting with ascertaining the ownership of the vehicle, 19-year-old Naressa Stella came out onto the porch holding her 3-month old child and began threatening the woman that came to retrieve the car, according to a police report.

Officers told Stella several times to stop threatening the woman but she would not stop, the report stated. After her final threat, officers attempted to place Stella in custody but she took off running, still holding her child, around the house and through the back door, according to the report.

Officers were able to get a woman there to take the child out of Stella’s arms when she went back into the house. Officers said Stella continued to resist arrest and she was taken into custody.

Stella was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and menacing.