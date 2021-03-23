Mom and son indicted in Mahoning County stalking case

Prosecutors say the pair sent pornographic images to a woman

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Berlin Township and his mother were indicted in connection with a stalking case we first told you about last September.

Karen Longnecker, 75, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on more than 100 counts, along with her son Jaime Longnecker.

According to prosecutors, the two were indicted for “engaging in a a pattern of menacing by stalking against 30 individuals, a charity and police officers assisting in the investigation and other crimes.”

Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in September, looking for computers and other evidence.

Prosecutors say the pair sent pornographic images to family members of a young girl who worked with Jamie Longnecker in an effort to cause them “mutual distress.”

It is further alleged that Longnecker became obsessed with the young girl when she didn’t befriend him, according to prosecutors.