NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle woman has been charged after police said that her car went into the Shenango River with her child in the backseat.

According to a criminal complaint, Charity Jackson, 43, went into the river at the area of the Columbus Interbelt at West Washington Street on May 4.

Police said the car went down a hill and was halfway into the river. Officers said that the vehicle was caught on a rock, which prevented it from going into the river. Police said that an 11-year-old boy was removed from the backseat.

Officers said that they could smell the odor of alcoholic beverages when they were assisting Jackson out of the vehicle. Reports said that her blood-alcohol content was .11 percent, over the legal driving limit of .08, and that she also tested positive for narcotics.

Jackson is charged with child endangering, DUI, reckless driving, careless driving and two counts of driving under the influence.

Jackson is being held in jail on $2,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.