Investigators said someone threw a brick through a window at a house on E. Avondale Avenue and tossed the Molotov cocktail on the porch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Someone targeted a house on Youngstown’s south side shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said someone threw a brick through a window at a house on E. Avondale Avenue and tossed a Molotov cocktail on the front porch.

A window was shattered and the firefighters had to put out flames on the porch.

No one was hurt.

Youngstown police and fire are both investigating.