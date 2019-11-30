Molnar Farms celebrates final day of the year

She says Molnar Farms is already starting to think about next year and plans to open back up in June

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday was the final day of the year for Molnar Farms. They took the opportunity to welcome vendors from around the Valley to set up shop on the farm.

There were plenty of crafts, Christmas gifts and food for sale.

According to one family member, Virginia Molnar, it was the perfect way to end the season.

“It’s our last day, we’re going out with a bang. You know, last day for all of our produce. Right now, we’re pretty much just winter squash, apples, stuff like that. So, we’re closing up for the season. We’ll clear out the barn, bring everyone in and celebrate the kickoff of a great holiday season,” said Molnar.

She says Molnar Farms is already starting to think about next year and plans to open back up in June with fresh strawberries.