The road is closed for a culvert replacement

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Beginning Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday Nov. 13, Mock Road will be closed between SR 534 and Weaver Road in Berlin Township.

The road is closed for a culvert replacement.

Overnight closures are likely, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to follow the detour route SR 534 to Ellsworth Road to Weaver Road.