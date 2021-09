BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of the Mocha House in Boardman has joined with a partner, and together, they have bought the former Georgetown Banquet Center on South Avenue.

Mocha House owner Jim Paxos says they have no plans yet for the building.

According to public records, South Avenue Properties paid $181,500 dollars for the property.

The Georgetown opened on News Years’ Eve of 1975 — and closed in February of last year.