YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A supermarket on wheels is now traveling the area, making it easier for residents in parts of the Valley to do their shopping.

The Mahoning Valley Mobile Market made a stop at MYCAP offices on Youngstown’s north side Tuesday.

Shoppers can select from a wide variety of meats, fresh produce and even ice cream.

Organizers with the community group A.C.T.I.O.N. say the Mobile Market will visit sites all around Mahoning County.

“We’re going to Sebring, Lowellville, Struthers, wherever there is a food desert or just people that need healthy food,” said Rose Carter, a spokesperson for A.C.T.I.O.N.

For now, the truck will make stops twice a week through next month but will eventually add extra days.

Organizers will make stops this Thursday on the city’s West Side: