WEATHERSFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a fire at a mobile home early Tuesday morning.

Crews from Weathersfield and Lordstown responded to the 700 block of Country Pines Drive around 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters said that one person made it out of the home and was taken to the hospital.

The fire was put out in a short period of time.