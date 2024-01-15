YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day presents a chance remember Dr. King’s message and legacy, so the MLK Jr. Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley held a community workshop focusing on faith and social justice issues.

The purpose was to bring together the community to not just remember Dr. King but to continue his fight against injustice.

This year’s workshop focused on human trafficking and featured speakers who were human trafficking survivors.

“If we don’t continue to come together as a community, then people go back to living their own life. So it’s very important to continue to have these town hall meetings, to have conferences. To take time out to just educate,” said Barbara Freeman, with the Freeman Project. “Every year, something is changing. How we can better change the laws to fight against human trafficking to lock these predators up.”

Dozens turned out for the event at the New Bethel Baptist Church, including local law enforcement leaders and Judge Renee DiSalvo, who has been recognized as one of the area’s leading advocates against human trafficking.