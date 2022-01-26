MLB Home Run king, former Pirates All-Star shut out of Hall of Fame

(WKBN) – The MLB all-time home run leader was snubbed from joining the MLB Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility.

When the 2022 inductees were announced Tuesday night, it was revealed that Barry Bonds did not receive a high enough percentage of the votes to be inducted.

In order to qualify for the Hall of Fame, players need to be named on 75% of the ballots of eligible Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) members. Bonds finished with 66%.

According to MLB.com, in 22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1986-1992) and San Francisco Giants (1993-2007), Bonds finished with 762 home runs. Bonds had 14 All-Star Game appearances (two were with the Pirates). He won the National League MVP seven times.

Other notable snubs were pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling.

According to CBS Sports, the reasons for Bonds and Clemens not being inducted spark from performance-enhancing drug allegations. CBS Sports reports that Schilling has been ousted for incendiary rhetoric off the field.

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was the only player to qualify as he had 77.9% of the vote in his first year of eligibility.