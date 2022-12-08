WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, the Warren Family Mission received an unexpected — but much-welcomed — surprise.

The organization now has the money to pay for its new roof, thanks to a donation from Warren-based company Big Blue Trucking.

Michael Carney and his grandson went to the mission Thursday afternoon with an $80,000 check — enough to cover the cost of the roof replacement.

Issues with the leaky roof were discovered last week during heavy rains, leading the organization to discover the entire flat roof would need to be replaced.

Carney says his wife saw our story, and after learning about the mission’s need, the family decided to step in.

“We like to give back to the community — you know, the catch phrase,” Carney says. “But this was something that was significant and needed to be done, so we were able to do it, and we thank god for the ability to do that.”

“It’s really just a great inspiring thing for not only reporters to see that their stories do make a difference, that people are still watching the news and that people are still kind,” says Dominic Mararri, public relations director for the Warren Family Mission.

Mararri says the mission is extremely thankful for and appreciative of Big Blue Trucking’s donation, which will allow the organization to continue help people in need.