WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Family Mission is asking for the community’s help to speed up its renovation process as it turns the the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church into a youth and community center.

In order to do that, the mission needs to get rid of the church pews — and lots of them.

The 40 pews are between 14 and 16 feet long, and the mission hopes to get rid of them by the end of summer. Once they have an empty room, they’ll lay down new floors and equipment for the community outreach center.

“We’re very thankful to Tod Avenue Methodist Church for allowing us to do this. We’re going to be renovating the whole space for an outreach center for the youth,” said Warren Family Mission executive director Caitlin White. “Our goal really is to reach the youth before they’re homeless, before they’re drug addicts.”

If you’re interested in picking up and hauling away a pew or two, call the Warren Family Mission at 330-394-5437.