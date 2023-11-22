WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of people were treated to a traditional holiday meal Wednesday during the Warren Family Mission’s annual Thanksgiving community dinner.

Volunteers spent 45 hours prepping 5,000 pounds of turkey, getting ready for the feast — 100 gallons of corn, 75 pounds of stuffing, 100 pounds of potatoes, 2,500 rolls and 4,000 cookies were also served as part of the meal.

Director Dominic Mararri said there was a big increase in the number of people who requested delivered meals.

“It just goes to show that people are not able to get transportation, whether it’s gas or vehicle issues, inflation taking its toll. Five hundred people signed up for deliveries this year than last year,” Marrari said.

Between deliveries, to-go meals and those who opted to dine in, the Warren Family Mission served more than 2,433 meals today.

Mararri says it takes a lot to put the meals together, but the community always comes through to help those who are less fortunate.