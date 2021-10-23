Mission BBQ presents check to Boardman firefighters’ union for scholarship fund

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Professional Firefighters Local 1176 received a check from a local business on Saturday.

Mission BBQ presented the $2,000 check to the department.

Local 1176 has been working with the business over the past year to fund their first Boardman High School Scholarship Program.

The scholarship is to financially assist BHS students who are interested in pursuing careers as firefighters, police officers or any other trade-related job.

They are still collecting donations for the scholarship.

If you would like to donate, a check can be made payable and mailed to:

IAFF1176
PO Box 3831
Boardman, OH 44513-3831

Include BHS Scholarship in the memo line.

