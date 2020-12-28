Missing Youngstown woman with dementia never got to daughter’s New Castle home

Ruby Lee Hopson left for her daughter's house Sunday night but later called her daughter from Baltimore, Maryland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman has gone missing and police are asking the community’s help in looking for her.

Ruby Lee Hopson, 77, drove away from her home on Detroit Street toward her daughter’s home in New Castle around 11 p.m. Sunday. She never got there.

Hopson called her daughter from Baltimore, Maryland, then got back on Interstate 70, traveling west toward Pennsylvania. She hasn’t been heard from since then.

Police say Hopson has dementia.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighing 162 pounds.

Her car is a black 2014 Chevy Cruze with Ohio license plate HLW6505.

If you see Hopson or her car, call 911.