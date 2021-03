NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The missing adult alert for 64-year-old Jane McClelland has been canceled Sunday.

The Regional Emergency Dispatch Center for Stark County alerted surrounding counties McClelland was missing Friday.

Police said she’d last been seen at the Hudec Dental Office on Belden Village Street in North Canton after being dropped off.

Police canceled the missing adult alert for McClelland, who has Alzheimer’s disease and other health concerns, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.